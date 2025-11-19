Indian Sucrose reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.41% to Rs 39.13 crore

Net Loss of Indian Sucrose reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.41% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.1357.052.68-0.47-0.48-2.18-3.12-4.39-3.69-3.28

