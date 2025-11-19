RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 45.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 78.67% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance declined 45.83% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 78.67% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.2829.4422.9325.923.629.323.107.222.604.80

