Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 3609.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1059.82% to Rs 25.98 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 3609.09% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1059.82% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.982.2442.5729.9111.350.8610.950.758.160.22

