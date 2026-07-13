Domestic equity benchmarks witnessed sharp losses in early trade as investor sentiment turned risk-averse following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, which heightened geopolitical uncertainties and stoked concerns over rising inflationary pressures. Reflecting the broad-based weakness, the Nifty slipped below the 24,050 mark.

Market participants will closely monitor further developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season and corporate business updates, as well as the progress of the southwest monsoon for cues on market direction.

Barring media all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with auto, metal and private bank shares emerging as the biggest laggards in early trade.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 640.50 points or 0.83% to 76,928.89. The Nifty 50 index fell 181.90 points or 0.75% to 24,025. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.25%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,550 shares rose and 1,655 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,603.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,019 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 July 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight: Keystone Realtors declined 2.02% after the company has reported a 42% drop in pre-sales to Rs 617 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,068 crore in Q1 FY26. JSW Energy shed 0.31%. The company said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Energy PSP Eleven (JEPEL), has secured orders worth Rs 443.74 crore from Bondada Renewable Energy for the supply of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Power Conversion System (PCS) solutions. Fino Payments Bank surged 11.37% after the banks average total deposits jumped 11% to Rs 2,755 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 2,477 crore in June 2025.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 0.34% to 6.739 compared with the previous session close of 6.716. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6650 compared with its close of 95.3800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement declined 1.04% to Rs 1,41,991. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.19% to 101.14. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.33% to 4.584. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement jumped $3.01 or 3.96% to $79.02 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded lower on Monday after surrendering early gains as investors remained cautious amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investor sentiment weakened after Iran and the United States exchanged airstrikes over the weekend. Tehran claimed it had targeted U.S. military facilities across multiple Gulf countries and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the claim on Sunday, stating that the strategic waterway remained open to commercial shipping. In South Korea, shares of SK Hynix fell 5% after the chipmaker's stock had surged 13% during its Nasdaq debut, prompting investors to book profits.

In US, Wall Street ended higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29% to close at 52,637.01, the S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 7,575.39, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.29% to finish at 26,281.61. Investors are also gearing up for a busy U.S. earnings week, with several major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, scheduled to report quarterly results. Earnings from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth are also expected to be closely watched for clues on corporate performance and the broader economic outlook. Domestic Market: Benchmark equity indices rallied sharply on Friday, with the Nifty closing above the 24,200 mark, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. Investor sentiment was further lifted by positive global cues as concerns over a broader Middle East conflict eased. Lower crude oil prices, a firmer rupee and a decline in the India VIX added to the positive momentum.