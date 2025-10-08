Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. Investors will track quarterly business updates, IPO activity and upcoming Q2 earnings season. Nifty traded above 25,150 mark.

IT, consumer durables and metal shares advanced while realty, PSU Bank and FMCG stocks declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 244.81 points or 0.30% to 82,171.56. The Nifty 50 index added 67.70 points or 0.27% to 25,175.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.10%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,830 shares rose and 1,126 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,440.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 452.57 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 October 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 6.520 from the previous close of 6.514. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7750 compared with its close of 88.7725 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.76% to Rs 122,033.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.27% to 98.87. The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.02% to 4.132. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 51 cents or 0.78% to $65.96 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Advait Energy Transitions rose 0.16%. The company has secured a significant order worth Rs 87.29 crore from PowerGrid Corporation of India for the supply of an emergency restoration system (ERS) package. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 0.30%. The company announced the appointment of Nirav Niranjankumar Vora as the chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, with effect from 7 October 2025.

Container Corporation of India advanced 0.59%. The company has entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to facilitate the transportation of bulk cement using specialized tank containers. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday after the World Bank raised the regions growth forecast Tuesday. Markets in Mainland China and South Korea are closed for the holidays. The World Bank on Tuesday raised its 2025 growth forecast for China as part of an overall boost in projections for East Asia and the Pacific, after a summer that saw U.S. tariff-led uncertainty rock the global economy. The World Bank now projects Chinas economy to expand by 4.8%, compared with 4% predicted in April. The new forecast is closer to Chinas official target of around 5% growth in gross domestic product in 2025.

A decline in Chinas GDP by 1 percentage point lowers growth in the rest of developing East Asia and Pacific by 0.3 percentage points, according to World Bank estimates. With the China GDP upgrade, the region is expected to expand by 4.8% this year, versus 4% forecast earlier this year, according to the World Bank. Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower. The S&P 500 struggled Tuesday, bogged down by a drop in Oracle shares as investors worry about the profitability of the artificial intelligence trade. Wall Street also looked for more developments out of Washington with the U.S. government shutdown in its second week.