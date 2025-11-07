Indices end lower for third straight session amid global jitters, FII selling

The domestic equity benchmarks closed marginally lower on Friday, marking their third straight session of losses. Weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment. The lack of strong domestic triggers also kept investors cautious.

The session began on a subdued note, but steady buying in select heavyweights helped the index pare losses through the day. It eventually settled near the 25,500 mark. Sectorally, consumer durables, IT, and FMCG stocks came under pressure, while metals, PSU banks, and auto counters saw renewed buying interest.

The S&P BSE Sensex, declined 94.73 points or 0.11% to 83,216.28. The Nifty 50 index fell 17.40 points or 0.07% to 25,492.30. In three trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty declined 0.91% and 1.05%, respectively.

Bharti Airtel (down 4.46%), Interglobe Aviation (down 1.42%) and Reliance Industries (down 1.17%) were major drags today. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2069 shares rose and 2105 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.18% to 12.56. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.519 from the previous close of 6.514.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6475 compared with its close of 88.6300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.41% to Rs 121,111. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 99.79. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.39% to 4.109. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 86 cents or 1.36% to $64.24 a barrel. Global Markets: European stocks declined as investors awaited a slew of economic data, including Germanys import and export data and French trade figures. The U.K.'s House Price Index is also scheduled for release later today.

Most Asian shares ended lower on Friday, reflecting Wall Streets losses as renewed concerns over stretched valuations in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Chinas exports fell 1.1% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in October, reversing sharply from an 8.3% surge in September, official data showed on Friday. Imports rose 1% YoY, easing from 7.4% growth in the previous month. The slowdown reflects weak domestic demand, prolonged pressure from the property downturn, rising job insecurity, and the fading impact of earlier consumption stimulus. The slowdown reflects weak domestic demand, prolonged pressure from the property downturn, rising job insecurity, and the fading impact of earlier consumption stimulus.

On Wall Street, AI-linked stocks extended their recent declines, dragging major indices lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.70 points (0.84%) to 46,912.30, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.12% to 6,720.32. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.9% to 23,053.99, with the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2% for the weekits steepest decline since early April. Adding to investor unease, October layoffs surged to 153,000, nearly triple Septembers figure and 175% higher year-on-year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The spike in job cuts, combined with the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, now over a month old, has further clouded the outlook for the U.S. economy.

New Listing: Shares of Studds Accessories ended at Rs 560.45 on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 570. The stock was listed at Rs 585, exhibiting a premium of 2.63% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 585 and a low of 555.80. On the BSE, over 6.69 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) received bids for 6,41,14,22,400 shares as against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Friday (7 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 17.58 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it will close on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share.

Pine Labs received bids for 1,28,08,122 shares as against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Friday (7 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it will close on 11 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 221 per share. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46% to Rs 2001.10 after a large block deal hit the exchanges early on Friday. According to reports, Pastel, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), sold about 0.8% stake in the telecom major through a transaction valued at around Rs 10,300 crore. The floor price for the deal was set at Rs 2,030 per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Airtel's Thursday closing price of Rs 2,094.60 on the BSE. Pastel offloaded approximately 5.1 crore shares of Bharti Airtel. Following the latest transaction, Singtel will hold 27.5% stake in Airtel, valued at an estimated S$51 billion.

Piramal Finance made its debut on the BSE today at Rs 1,270 per share, following its merger with Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL). The stock later gained ground to trade at Rs 1333.45, marking a strong start for the newly listed financial services entity. PEL shares last traded at Rs 1,124.60 on 22 September 2025, before being suspended ahead of the merger record date. Shareholders of PEL received equity shares of Piramal Finance in a 1:1 ratio. Aarti Industries (AIL) surged 5% after delivering a robust Q2 FY26 performance. Revenue rose 26% year-on-year and 21% sequentially to Rs 2,250 crore, supported by higher volumesespecially in the energy segment, which jumped 118% YoY and 48% QoQ. Non-energy volumes also rose 17% YoY and 15% QoQ, benefiting from improved demand and realisation of deferred bulk shipments from Q1. Profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled, surging 102% YoY and 150% sequentially to Rs 106 crore, driven by stronger operating leverage, lower costs, and exceptional income of Rs 29 crore related to favourable tax orders.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 1.44% after the company announced that it has received an order worth over Rs 6,650 crore from NTPC for the execution of an EPC package at the Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Sundargarh district, Odisha. Pricol surged 9.42% after its consolidated net profit jumped 41.97% to Rs 63.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 45.07 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 51.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 987.93 crore in Q2 FY26. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained 3.06% after the company signed a letter of intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber. The companies will co-develop AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems.

Cummins India shed 0.54%. The company reported a 41.51% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 637.69 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 450.61 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.49% to Rs 3,121.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. NHPC declined 1.68%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,021.44 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.48% as against Rs 900.03 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,365.26 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. DAM Capital Advisors rallied 3.63% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 140.66% to Rs 52.15 crore on a 69.06% increase in total income to Rs 107.05 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.