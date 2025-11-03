Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark rise 0.55%

Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark rise 0.55%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended higher in thin trade on Monday, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.

Investors monitored the latest trade developments after the White House released details of a new trade and economic agreement reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

According to the fact sheet, Beijing agreed to suspend new export controls on rare earth metals and end investigations into U.S. firms in the semiconductor supply chain.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.55 percent to 3,976.52 despite disappointing PMI data, with a private gauge of China's manufacturing activity dropping to 50.6 in October from 51.2 in September.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.97 percent to 26,158.36 after the banking sector's Q3 earnings indicated a stabilization trend.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices end with minor gains; realty shares climb

Mini Diamonds gains on bagging $1.8 million export order from Hong Kong

Tata Consumer gains as Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

NOCIL slumps after Q2 PAT tanks 71% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story