SMS Pharmaceuticals incorporates WoS named - SMS coLab

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
SMS Pharmaceuticals has approved incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary Company in the name of SMS coLab on 23 December, 2025 (confirmation of the same has been received by the Company on 24 December, 2025 at 6:19 am IST). The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a Certificate of Incorporation for the same.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

