Crompton wins order of Rs 46.20 cr from MSEDCL

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for EPC Contracts for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) with PV Modules under MTSKPY/ PM-KUSUM scheme at various location across the State of Maharashtra with total order value of Rs 46,20,48,229.00 only (excluding GST).

