Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton wins order of Rs 46.20 cr from MSEDCL

Crompton wins order of Rs 46.20 cr from MSEDCL

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for EPC Contracts for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) with PV Modules under MTSKPY/ PM-KUSUM scheme at various location across the State of Maharashtra with total order value of Rs 46,20,48,229.00 only (excluding GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SMS Pharmaceuticals incorporates WoS named - SMS coLab

GK Energy climbs on MSEDCL order win

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade near flat line; realty shares jump

GK Energy intimates of amended Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story