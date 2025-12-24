Indices trade with small losses; oil & gas shares decline; VIX slides 1.35%

The key equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some negative points in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below 26,200 level. Media, metal and realty shares advanced while oil & gas, pharma and PSU bank shares declined.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 44.64 points or 0.06% to 85,471.29. The Nifty 50 index shed 1.95 points or 0.01% to 26,175.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,868 shares rose and 2,136 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will remain closed on 25 December 2025 in observance of Christmas. Economy: On 23 December 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that on a review of current liquidity, it has decided to conduct the operations to inject liquidity into the banking system. It includes open market operations (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on December 29, 2025, January 05, 2026, January 12, 2026, and January 22, 2026 and USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of $10 billion for a tenor of 3 years to be held on January 13, 2026.

Gainers & Losers: Trent (up 2.53%), Shriram Finance (up 1.88%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.72%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (up 1.32%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.43%), Wipro (down 1.40%), Interglobe Aviation (down 1.34%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.13%) and Reliance Industries (down 0.87%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: GK Energy jumped 2.61% after the company received an amended Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. Captain Polyplast rallied 1.96% after the company announced that it has received an additional empanelment for 1,000 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of Rs 27.69 crore.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants added rose 0.70%. The company secured a contract worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 0.64%. The company announced that its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for Mumbai metro railway project. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals fell 1.04%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 46.20 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). IPO Update: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 5,31,78,112 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:21 IST on Wednesday (24 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.02 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.

Global Markets: European markets opened lower open on Wednesday as investors take stock of the volatile year during Christmas Eves shortened trading session. Asian market traded mixed, with several indexes set to close early in lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday. Media reports from Japan said that the country was set to issue about 29.6 trillion yen (about $190 billion) in new government bonds to fund its fiscal 2026 budget. The South Korean won strengthened against the greenback after media reports stated that South Koreas national pension fund was carrying out strategic foreign exchange hedging activities. Spot gold prices hit another record Wednesday, crossing $4,500 per ounce for the first time, driven by a weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions and U.S. Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations. Gold has notched a series of all-time highs this year, soaring over 70% year to date.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose for a fourth straight session as artificial intelligence names continued to outperform during a holiday-shortened week. US GDP grew 4.3% in third quarter compared with 3.8% growth recorded in Second quarter. This is also the highest quarterly GDP growth in the US economy in the past 2 years. The S&P 500 added 0.46%, closing at a record level of 6,909.79. The broad market index is now just below its intraday all-time high of 6,920.34. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57% to end at 23,561.84. Gains in tech giants such as Nvidia and Broadcom lifted the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.73 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 48,442.41.