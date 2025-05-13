Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 71.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.47% to Rs 331.18 croreNet profit of Dynamic Cables rose 71.10% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.47% to Rs 331.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.62% to Rs 64.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 1025.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 768.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
