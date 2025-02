Indo Borax & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.87% to Rs 37.51 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 10.40% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.87% to Rs 37.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.37.5144.0626.8520.8414.1111.7213.4911.158.928.08

