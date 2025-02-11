Patanjali Foods Q3 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 371 cr

Patanjali Foods reported 71.3% surge in standalone net profit of Rs 370.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 216.54 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.1% YoY to Rs 9,103.13 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax surged by 60.6% to Rs 491.25 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 305.79 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

The company reported a 48.8% growth in EBITDA to Rs 581.24 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 390.63 crore in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin stood at 6.4% in Q3 FY25, compared to 6.0% in the previous quarter.

During the quarter, the FMCG industry has reported decline in demand. This decline was primarily driven by overall subdued demand, especially due to the ongoing pressure on urban consumption.

In Q3 FY25, the Food & FMCG segment's revenues declined 18.45% YoY to Rs 2,037.61 crore, This decline is largely in line with sluggish demand at the industry level.

The edible oil segment recorded sales of Rs 6,717.47 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 5,482.64 crore in Q3 FY24. The branded edible oils contributed to around 75% of the total edible oil sales

Also Read

The revenue from the wind turbine power generation segment fell 31.13% during Q3 FY25 to Rs 6.15 crore. The company fulfills around 20% of its energy requirements from renewable sources.

Revenue from the biscuits & confectionery segment grew by 1.64% year-on-year in Q3 FY25, increasing from Rs 388.98 crore in the previous year to Rs 395.37 crore.

The nutraceuticals business showed promising growth in Q3 FY25, driven by strategic expansion and enhanced marketing efforts. The segment reported a 6.88% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs 15.09 crore in revenue.

Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries) is one of India's top FMCG player in India. The company is present in Edible Oils, Food & FMCG and Wind Power Generation segments via a bouquet of brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.

The scrip fell 2.14% to Rs 1,813.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News