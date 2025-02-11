Sensex plummet 1,120 pts; consumer durables shares slump

The headline equity indices traded with significant cuts in mid-afternoon trade following US President Donald Trumps announcement of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The Nifty tumbled below the 23,050 mark. Sensex tanked over 1,100 pts. Consumer durables shares slumped in two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 1,119.75 points or 1.45% to 76,192.01. The Nifty 50 index dropped 352.45 points or 1.51% to 23,029.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 3.29%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index skid 3.80%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 465 shares rose and 3,497 shares fell. A total of 96 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty consumer durables index dropped 2.51% to 36,621.95. The index slumped 4.81% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Amber Enterprises India (down 7.64%), Voltas (down 5.71%), Blue Star (down 4.96%), V-Guard Industries (down 4.58%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 3.61%), Havells India (down 3.48%), Rajesh Exports (down 3.27%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.41%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.27%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.09%) declined.

Also Read

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.33% to 6.802 as compared with previous close 6.822.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.7800, compared with its close of 87.4550 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 April 2025 settlement shed 0.30% to Rs 85,562.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 108.29.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.31% to 4.509.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement gained 79 cents or 1.04% to $76.66 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News