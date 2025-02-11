Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex plummet 1,120 pts; consumer durables shares slump

Sensex plummet 1,120 pts; consumer durables shares slump

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity indices traded with significant cuts in mid-afternoon trade following US President Donald Trumps announcement of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The Nifty tumbled below the 23,050 mark. Sensex tanked over 1,100 pts. Consumer durables shares slumped in two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 1,119.75 points or 1.45% to 76,192.01. The Nifty 50 index dropped 352.45 points or 1.51% to 23,029.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 3.29%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index skid 3.80%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 465 shares rose and 3,497 shares fell. A total of 96 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty consumer durables index dropped 2.51% to 36,621.95. The index slumped 4.81% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Amber Enterprises India (down 7.64%), Voltas (down 5.71%), Blue Star (down 4.96%), V-Guard Industries (down 4.58%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 3.61%), Havells India (down 3.48%), Rajesh Exports (down 3.27%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.41%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.27%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.09%) declined.

Also Read

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: New Income Tax bill likely to be tabled by FM Sitharaman today

Aadhaar was a $1.3 billion 'misstep', says Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Trump tariff, FII selling: Why Sensex fell 1200 pts; Nifty breached 23,000?

Govt to use AI to track mule accounts in cyber fraud crackdown: Amit Shah

Draft UGC regulations for VCs selection 'anti-constitutional': Mahua Moitra

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.33% to 6.802 as compared with previous close 6.822.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.7800, compared with its close of 87.4550 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 April 2025 settlement shed 0.30% to Rs 85,562.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 108.29.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.31% to 4.509.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement gained 79 cents or 1.04% to $76.66 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patanjali Foods Q3 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 371 cr

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story