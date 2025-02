Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 3.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 201.47 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 3.49% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 201.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 198.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.201.47198.7416.2215.3132.3629.6224.2523.4818.6618.03

