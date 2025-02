Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.76% to Rs 115.45 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 94.74% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 46.76% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 216.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.115.45216.867.5813.188.5529.041.4822.080.8115.39

