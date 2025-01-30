Indo National standalone net profit declines 66.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 121.63 croreNet profit of Indo National declined 66.49% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 121.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 121.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales121.63121.53 0 OPM %1.233.15 -PBDT3.174.49 -29 PBT0.272.28 -88 NP0.631.88 -66
