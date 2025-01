At meeting held on 30 January 2025

The Board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 30 January 2025 has approved the issuance of corporate guarantee to Yes Bank for securing a term loan of up to Rs 500 crore to Nirogi Charitable and Medical Research Trust (Nirogi) for setting up ~400 bedded hospital at Patparganj, East Delhi.

