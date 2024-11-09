Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Sales decline 24.53% to Rs 950.53 crore

Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 44.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.53% to Rs 950.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1259.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales950.531259.42 -25 OPM %0.322.49 -PBDT-32.351.05 PL PBT-44.08-8.77 -403 NP-44.08-8.77 -403

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

