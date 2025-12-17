Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; consumer durables stocks slide

The frontline equity benchmarks continued to trade with moderate losses in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark as investors assessed mixed cues from global markets and inconclusive U.S. jobs data, which failed to provide clarity on the interest-rate outlook.

Meanwhile, consumer durables shares saw profit-booking after rallying over the past four consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 144.47 points or 0.17% to 84,535.39. The Nifty 50 index lost 45.85 points or 0.18% to 25,812.70.

The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.39%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,478 shares rose and 2,264 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: KSH International received bids for 27,61,863 shares as against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (17 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 December 2025 and it will close on 18 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 365 and 384 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index dropped 0.70% to 36,964.05. The index jumped 3.52% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.38%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.13%), Bata India (down 0.94%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.91%), Havells India (down 0.89%), PG Electroplast (down 0.59%), Voltas (down 0.49%), Titan Company (down 0.48%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.38%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.26%) declined. On the other hand, Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.89%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.51%) and Blue Star (up 0.09%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Shriram Finance added 1.72%. The companys board will meet on Friday, 19 December 2025.to consider raising funds by way of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various modes.

Lupin added 1.06%. The company said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its injectable facility in Nagpur, India, with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification. Refex Industries slipped 4.50% after the company has bagged an order worth approximately Rs 27.50 crore from a major power producer (PSU) for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI road projects. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors parsed trade data that just came out of Japan. Japans exports in November grew 6.1% year on year, data from the countrys finance ministry released Wednesday showed. The growth was higher than the 3.6% rise seen in the previous month.

Oil prices climbed after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly announced on social media platform that he will be ordering a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell for a third session as traders digested the delayed release of the November jobs report. The broad market index dropped 0.24% to settle at 6,800.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.23% to end at 23,111.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 302.30 points, or 0.62%, to close at 48,114.26. Nonfarm payrolls grew slightly more than expected in November but slumped in October while unemployment hit its highest in four years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday in numbers delayed by the government shutdown.