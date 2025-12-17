India-Ethiopia aggree to elevate ties to the level of Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met today with H. E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. The two leaders met in one-on-one, restricted and delegation-level formats. They reflected upon the entire spectrum of our bilateral relationship that are based on civilizational ties built over centuries and strengthened by strong people-to-people ties. Given the importance of the relationship, the leaders agreed to elevate the India-Ethiopia ties to the level of Strategic Partnership.

