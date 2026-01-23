Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.95% to Rs 120.87 croreNet profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt declined 71.10% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.95% to Rs 120.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 145.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales120.87145.54 -17 OPM %36.5873.75 -PBDT27.1990.34 -70 PBT26.3289.70 -71 NP19.3266.86 -71
