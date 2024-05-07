InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 94.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 96.94 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 94.94% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 96.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.51% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 368.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

