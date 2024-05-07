Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 94.94% in the March 2024 quarter

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 94.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 96.94 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 94.94% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 96.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.51% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 368.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales96.9491.95 5 368.52385.32 -4 OPM %17.3711.84 -13.7918.44 - PBDT18.6013.88 34 60.3076.75 -21 PBT11.886.01 98 30.9146.61 -34 NP9.244.74 95 22.4735.96 -38

First Published: May 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

