Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1188.7, up 4.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1188.7, up 4.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23727.6. The Sensex is at 75577.8, up 0.35%. Infosys Ltd has dropped around 9.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28389.8, up 3.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 182.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.87 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1182.9, up 3.31% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 23.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 15.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.