LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 4255, up 4.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4255, up 4.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23727.6. The Sensex is at 75577.8, up 0.35%. LTM Ltd has dropped around 9.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28389.8, up 3.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4211.6, up 4.24% on the day. LTM Ltd is down 15.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 22.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.