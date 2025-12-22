Infosys Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Infosys Ltd has added 8.86% over last one month compared to 3.5% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd rose 2.55% today to trade at Rs 1681.45. The BSE Teck index is up 0.95% to quote at 18927.49. The index is up 3.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 2.32% and Wipro Ltd added 1.65% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 3.61 % over last one year compared to the 9.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has added 8.86% over last one month compared to 3.5% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 62357 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1982.55 on 13 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1307.1 on 07 Apr 2025.