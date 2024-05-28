Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 303.64 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 4.83% to Rs 63.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 303.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.76% to Rs 222.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 1213.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1150.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales303.64304.40 0 1213.691150.79 5 OPM %25.8429.72 -23.9221.36 - PBDT88.7394.62 -6 315.78262.63 20 PBT84.4690.31 -6 298.04246.30 21 NP63.8767.11 -5 222.39182.64 22

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

