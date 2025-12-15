Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables arm

Inox Wind (IWL) announced that it has secured a 102.3 MW order from ABREL EPC, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables, for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators.

This marks Inox Winds first order from Aditya Birla Renewables and will cater to wind power projects being developed by ABREL EPC in Karnataka.

Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Inox Wind, said, We are delighted to have received a 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables (ABReL), a marquee renewable project developer. ABReL has large-scale plans to set up and deliver long-term clean energy solutions to its customers and we are pleased to be part of ABRELs mission to drive Indias energy transition and achieve its decarbonisation and sustainability targets. We continue to make rapid progress on developing relationships with new customers and fortifying the existing ones. New as well as repeat orders are a testament to our robust product and service offerings, which will convert into strong growth going ahead.