Vascon Engineers wins work order of Rs 260 cr from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Vascon Engineers has received work order amounting to Rs. 260.09 crore (including GST) from Navi Mumbai, Municipal Corporation for Construction of Super Specialty Hospital at Plot No. 4, Sec15A, C. B. D Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

The work has to be completed within 36 months from the date of issue of work order.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

