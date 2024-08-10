Inox Wind Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.00% to Rs 639.57 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind Energy reported to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 83.00% to Rs 639.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 349.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.639.57349.5021.048.1993.84-35.1051.56-64.5510.29-36.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp