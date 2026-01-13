Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 25,780.40, a premium of 48.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,732.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 57.95 points or 0.22% to 25,732.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.49% to 11.20.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

