Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.14%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.14%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty Infrastructure index closed down 1.14% at 9226.55 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 3.42%, Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 3.27% and Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 2.69%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 11.46% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.78% and Nifty Media index increased 0.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.22% to close at 25732.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.30% to close at 83627.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T slips on Kuwait tender rebid reports; company says projects not in order book

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aravali Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story