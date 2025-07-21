INR extends decline to one-month low

The Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to close at a one-month low of 86.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday due to consistent dollar demand from oil importers. After breaching the crucial 86 level, the rupee continued its decline, which intensified the downward trend, tracking a strengthening dollar index. Meanwhile, recovery in Indian shares also supported the counter. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex reversed early losses to end the session up 442.61 points, or 0.54 percent, at 82,200.34, with a weakening dollar and lower oil prices offering some support. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 122.30 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 25,090.70. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.27 against the greenback and touched an intra-day high of 86.19 and a low of 86.36 against the greenback.

