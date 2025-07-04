Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends upside as sharp slide in oil prices support

INR extends upside as sharp slide in oil prices support

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee extends gains in opening trades on Friday following a weak greenback against major crosses overseas and sliding international crude oil prices as excess US inventories and an upcoming OPEC+ meeting triggered supply side concerns. Dollar index receded after a spike above 97 mark yesterday as a stronger-than-expected June jobs report eased concerns over an economic slowdown and reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. The US economy added 147,000 jobs in June, up from 144,000 in May and well above market expectations of 110,000. INR opened at Rs 85.44 per dollar and hit a high of 85.34 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee pared initial losses and jumped 31 paise to close at 85.55 against the US dollar. INR neared 85.20 per US dollar mark in intraday moves, hitting its one month high. Meanwhile, data showed India's services sector enjoyed its strongest growth in ten months in June, fueled by robust demand and cooling price pressures. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended lower by 0.37% at 85.42.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

GIFT Nifty signals weak start

SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market, orders seizure of Rs 4,843 crore in alleged gains

Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story