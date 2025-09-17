Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR near 3-week high as dollar extends weakness

INR near 3-week high as dollar extends weakness

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consistent weakness in dollar overseas is aiding gains in the Indian rupee during opening trades on Wednesday. INR opened around a three-week high of 87.84 per dollar and climbed to a high of 87.82 so far during the day. Easing oil price and positive cues from equities also supported the counter. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 88.08 against the US dollar, tracking US-India talks on the proposed trade agreement to iron out issues in the wake of steep Trump Tariffs. Rupee strengthened on positive domestic markets and a weak greenback, which is trading at a two-month low ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting. Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday as the U.S. and India stepped up talks to resolve their trade tensions, with two separate teams of officials meeting in New Delhi this week, following weeks of diplomatic friction. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 594.95 points, or 0.73 percent, to 82,380.69, after having snapped a five-day winning streak in the previous session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 169.90 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,239.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 57-cr order from Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation

Bharat Electronics rises after securing Rs 712-cr additional orders

Lupin slides after receiving six observations from USFDA for Nagpur facility

Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story