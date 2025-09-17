RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 57-cr order from Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation

RailTel Corporation of India added 1.22% to Rs 401.55 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 57.48 crore from Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The order includes Development of hybrid Smart Classroom and ICT Lab at different Colleges and University in Bihar under PM-USHA Scheme.

The estimated size of order as per LOA is Rs 57,48,88,000 and it has to be executed by 16 March 2026.

The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also clarified that the transactions do not constitute related party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.