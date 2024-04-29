Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Slides As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of FOMC

INR Slides As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of FOMC

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee declined 10 paise to close at 83.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. Investors are eying FOMC due this week as economic data indicates that inflationary pressures are staying firm. Data from the Commerce Department showed the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, exceeded expectations on an annual basis in March. The report said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.7% in March from 2.5% in February. US benchmark treasury yields are staying elevated at 4.6% and dollar index hovers very close to 106 mark. Meanwhile, a robust sentiment in the domestic equity market and softening crude prices in the international market, cushioned the downfall in the Indian currency. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 941.12 points, or 1.28 percent, at 74,671.28 after U.S. equities notched the best weekly rally of 2024 on the back of earnings reports from technology heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 223.45 points, or 1 percent, higher at 22,643.40. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 83.39 and touched the intra-day low of 83.51 against the greenback during the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Settles Flat Amid Dollar Strength Ahead Of FOMC Minutes

INR Slips Back Below 83/$ Mark As SENSEX, NIFTY Tumbles Ahead Of FOMC

INR Slides On Bearish Equities

Indian Rupee Descends Further As Dollar Strengthens Ahead Of FOMC

Euro Lingers Near One-Week Low Against Dollar; FOMC In Focus

Board of Shipping Corp.of India Land &amp; Assets recommends final dividend

RHI Magnesita India appoints Azim Syed as CFO &amp; CIRO

Radico Khaitan's ultra-luxury offering becomes India's only whisky selling at Rs 5 lakh per bottle

Board of KFin Technologies approves change in senior management

Congress candidate withdraws nomination for Indore Lok Sabha seat, joins BJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story