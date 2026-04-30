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Indian Rupee fell near record lows in intraday moves today, breaking above the 95 mark against the US Dollar as recent spike in crude oil prices for four year highs kept the local currency under pressure and local equities saw considerable selling ahead of extended weekend. INR tested 95.31 per US dollar but rebounded thereafter and ended flat around 94.90 per US dollar following a deep correction in crude oil prices. The US dollar index edged up today, hitting three-week high near 99 mark and adding to recent gains.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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