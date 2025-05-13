Inspirisys Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Ginni Filaments Ltd and Suven Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2025.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Ginni Filaments Ltd and Suven Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2025.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd spiked 19.81% to Rs 110.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3372 shares in the past one month.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd soared 15.26% to Rs 350.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1330 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd surged 13.51% to Rs 695.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9106 shares in the past one month.

Ginni Filaments Ltd added 12.06% to Rs 37.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27306 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd jumped 11.75% to Rs 170.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46354 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News