Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 42.26 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 52.96% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.34% to Rs 18.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 165.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

42.2633.38165.86146.8218.2713.8718.9816.487.004.5930.0323.805.933.8426.4021.024.132.7018.4914.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News