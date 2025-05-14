Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies declined 17.54% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.02% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 14.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.793.36 13 14.3013.17 9 OPM %15.0420.24 -21.2620.12 - PBDT0.680.83 -18 3.683.56 3 PBT0.620.76 -18 3.453.32 4 NP0.470.57 -18 2.592.49 4

