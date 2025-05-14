Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.43% to Rs 5532.02 croreNet profit of Shree Cement declined 14.90% to Rs 574.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 674.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 5532.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5401.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.13% to Rs 1122.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2395.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 19282.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20403.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
