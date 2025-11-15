Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 311.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.89% to Rs 45.07 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance rose 311.24% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 45.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.0762.503.532.544.241.234.211.193.660.89

