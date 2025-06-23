Interarch Building gains on bagging Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building Solutions rallied 3.35% to Rs 2,130 after the firm announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 80 crore from Ather Energy for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems

Shares of Ather Energy shed 0.45% to Rs 319.20 on the BSE.

The project, valued at Rs 80 crore, is scheduled for completion within nine months, with a 10% advance to be paid along with the order.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

Ather Energy is an Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) company engaged in the design, development, and in-house assembly of electric scooters, battery packs, charging infrastructure, and supporting software systems.