Nitco gains on securing Rs 261 crore order from Prestige Estates Projects

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Nitco jumped 2.65% to Rs 133.60 after the company announced that it has received a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prestige Estates Projects for an additional tile supply order worth approximately Rs 45 crore.

This new order comes on top of previous contracts totaling Rs 216 crore, bringing the cumulative value of orders from Prestige to around Rs 261 crore. These orders span across tiles, marble, and mosaic segments.

The company expects to execute the full order over the next twelve months. Nitco emphasized that this development underlines a strong business environment and reinforces the trust that prominent real estate developers like Prestige Estates place in its execution capabilities.

Nitco is a leading tiles manufacturer. Its collection includes ceramic, vitrified, mosaic, natural stone tiles, and high-quality marble. The company reported net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 54.94 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 30.37% YoY to Rs 93.19 crore in Q4 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

