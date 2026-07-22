InterGlobe Aviation fell 3.38% to Rs 5,125.50 as rising crude oil prices weighed on aviation stocks.

Brent crude traded near $94 a barrel, raising concerns over higher aviation turbine fuel costs amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Separately, media reports said IndiGo cofounder Rahul Bhatia has begun preparing his son, Madhav Bhatia, for a larger role within the airline group. According to the reports, Madhav Bhatia has been attending the airline's executive committee meetings in recent months and is being mentored by senior executives as part of a structured succession planning process.

The reports said the development comes as IndiGo undergoes a leadership transition, with Willie Walsh set to take over as chief executive officer next month following Pieter Elbers' resignation in March 2026.