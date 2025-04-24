Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025
Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 4091.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 38.10% to Rs 435.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 4091.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.31% to Rs 683.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 826.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 13980.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14691.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4091.004307.00 -5 13980.0014691.00 -5 OPM %19.3815.18 -17.2217.96 - PBDT781.00680.00 15 2261.002568.00 -12 PBT467.00352.00 33 930.001070.00 -13 NP435.00315.00 38 683.00826.00 -17

First Published: Apr 24 2025

