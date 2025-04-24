Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 4091.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 38.10% to Rs 435.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 4091.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.31% to Rs 683.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 826.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 13980.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14691.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4091.004307.0013980.0014691.0019.3815.1817.2217.96781.00680.002261.002568.00467.00352.00930.001070.00435.00315.00683.00826.00

