Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1575.6, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 9.97% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1575.6, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.05. The Sensex is at 76440.61, up 1.21%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has eased around 4.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24380.05, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77999 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.04 lakh shares in last one month.