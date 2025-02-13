Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ipca Labs spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 267 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Ipca Laboratories rallied 6.53% to Rs 1,513.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 95.38% to Rs 267.56 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 136.94 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.34% YoY to Rs 1,662.68 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 77.63% to Rs 355.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 200.15 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 446.07 crore in Q3 FY25, registering the growth of 35% as compared with Rs 330.52 crore in Q3 FY24. Consolidated EBITDA margin (before forex (gain)/loss, other income and exceptional items) stood at 19.87% in Q3 FY25 as against at 16.10% in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, total formulations were at Rs 1,335.32 crore, up 10% YoY. Domestic business stood at Rs 877.17 crore (up 13% YoY).

Total revenue from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) stood at Rs 317.92 crore (up 12% YoY). revenue from domestic business stood at Rs 95.16 crore (up 22%) while exports were at Rs 222.76 crore (up 7%) during the period under review.

Ipca Laboratories is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company. It produces theobromine, acetylthiophene, and p-bromotoluene as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Ipca sells these APIs and their intermediates globally.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

