NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 28.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 315.84 croreNet profit of NOCIL declined 28.29% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 315.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales315.84318.13 -1 OPM %8.497.55 -PBDT32.6832.66 0 PBT18.8019.09 -2 NP9.2512.90 -28
