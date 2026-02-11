Associate Sponsors

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 28.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 315.84 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 28.29% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 315.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales315.84318.13 -1 OPM %8.497.55 -PBDT32.6832.66 0 PBT18.8019.09 -2 NP9.2512.90 -28

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

